A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly helping steal four vehicles from a pair of Dubuque dealerships.
Garnell E. Carter, 36, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St., on a warrant charging first-degree theft.
On July 2, 2018, Dubuque police were alerted to multiple overnight vehicle thefts at Finnin Kia, 4355 Dodge St., and Anderson Weber Toyota, 3450 Center Grove Drive
Anderson Weber officials reported the loss of two vehicles with a combined value of nearly $98,000. Finnin reported the loss of two vehicles with a combined value of about $102,000.
Traffic camera footage showed a rental vehicle dropping people off at each dealership on the night of the thefts. The stolen vehicles were seen being driven off the lots shortly thereafter, according to court documents.
Police said a “convoy” of the stolen vehicles, as well as the rental vehicle, were seen driving south out of Dubuque on U.S. 61/151.
An investigation into the rental vehicle information led police to develop Carter as a suspect, according to court documents. Police believe he drove one of the stolen vehicles out of Dubuque.
Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said via email that no one else has been charged in connection to the thefts.