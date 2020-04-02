Khloe Seiders’ residence hall has been nearly empty for more than a week.
The University of Dubuque freshman is living on campus in Aitchison Hall, but nearly all of her classmates have gone home as the school offers classes online due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
“It’s just really weird because there’s no sound,” Seiders said. “There’s like no noise. Everything is very still in the air, and it’s super weird.”
College campuses in the tri-state area have emptied in recent weeks as school leaders and students seek to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Local schools have switched to offering online instruction only.
The few students who remain on those campuses are adjusting to a wholly different environment.
“I think that people are able to keep positive and, hopefully, keep themselves busy,” said Kirk Mommsen, a senior at Loras College in Dubuque. “It seems like in general, everyone is making the most of a rough situation.”
Empty campuses
At UD, Seiders and her roommate are the only two people on her residence hall floor. This week, she and her roommate will be moved to separate rooms to provide more social distancing.
“We have like an entire dorm building to ourselves, pretty much,” Seiders said.
She stayed on campus because her grandmother, who raised her, has health issues that put her at particular risk if she were to contract COVID-19.
Seiders’ roommate made a schedule for the two to follow so they would continue to have structure, but staying motivated can be tough, she said.
There are some advantages to being in a mostly empty residence hall, though.
“We don’t have to share a bathroom or anything, which is nice,” Seiders said. “We clean up after ourselves pretty well, where before, you have like 26 girls sharing one bathroom.”
Mike Durnin, dean of student formation at UD, said about 75 students still live on campus, most in campus houses, townhouses or apartments. About 15 students remain in residence halls.
Students can request to stay on campus, Durnin said. Those who remain did so for a variety of reasons, such as having a local job or family members back home with health conditions.
“We basically just looked at each one of those reasons and wanted to be somewhat flexible and caring so that we could help our students out as best we were able to,” Durnin said.
UD offers lunch and dinner to students through campus dining services, and they can access the school’s food pantry, too. Students also still can use the school’s counseling and health services.
At Loras, 24 students are living on campus in Binz Hall, said Assistant Dean of Students Molly Burrows Schumacher. Students have their own block of two rooms with a private bathroom so they do not have to share space.
Students can receive hot lunches from the school’s food service, and they also can access a campus food pantry.
School officials have asked that students who stay on campus not go more than 10 miles outside of Dubuque. Members of the Loras community are allowed into Binz Hall, but no outside guests can visit.
“It’s been really hard,” Schumacher said. “They are a wonderful group of students, though, and so resilient, so they do what they need to do.”
Passing the time
Joshua Sanchez, a Clarke University senior from Chicago, stayed on campus because he has a job at Dupaco Community Credit Union, where he continues to work as a teller.
His residence hall is mostly empty these days, which Sanchez said feels strange. When he isn’t working, his days are spent mostly in his room working out, taking classes, eating and relaxing. Sometimes he plays video games with a friend, and they wipe down surfaces to try to reduce any risk of transmitting disease.
“I mean, it’s lonely, but at the same time, it feels good to have no distractions,” Sanchez said. “But then when people do come around, it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s talk.’”
Elle Kinnison, a first-year student at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, is staying in an on-campus apartment in part to be closer to her job at the Crawford County Jail in Prairie du Chien.
“(Campus) is kind of like a ghost town, actually,” Kinnison said. “You don’t really see everybody. We’re mostly all just inside.”
She spends her time taking classes online and going on walks, but she also admits to binge-watching TV shows.
She said that overall, her school has been helpful and offered her support when she needs it.
“I think they’re doing fairly well, especially because it came on so quick,” Kinnison said.