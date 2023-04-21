Local potter Ken Bichell was busy as a bee in his efforts to distribute about 100 signs around Dubuque on Wednesday.
The placards, which were planted in the front yards of numerous local households, displayed a simple call to action, or, more accurately, a call to inaction.
“No Mow May,” the lime green signs read.
Bichell is part of the movement gaining traction locally this spring that seeks to convince as many homeowners as possible to temporarily refrain from regularly mowing their lawns, at least for the month of May.
Supporters of No Mow May say that by not mowing and allowing local wildflowers to bloom, residents will be doing local wildlife, and particularly local pollinators, a great service.
“Bees and other pollinators are terribly endangered,” Bichell said. “They are disappearing at a terrible rate, and part of the reason is because we have monoculture lawns and no flowers.”
Along with not mowing, participants also are encouraged to refrain from using herbicides and pesticides on their lawns and to sow native plants on their properties.
No Mow May initially got its start in the U.K., and communities in the U.S. have been participating since at least 2020. However, this year marks the first time the movement has gained significant traction locally.
Bichell said he started the No Mow May Dubuque Facebook group last year and advocated the idea to Dubuque City Council members.
Over time, more residents have taken up the cause.
Local No Mow May advocate Jennifer Agee said she joined the group out of her love for bumblebees and a desire to curb their declining populations.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced in 2021 that American bumblebee populations had declined by 90% over a 20-year period, largely due to habitat loss, pesticides, disease, climate change and competition with non-native honeybees.
“I had a nest of bumblebees under my garage, and I fell in love with them,” Agee said. “All the bees die off during the winter, except for the queen. When they do come out in the spring, they are looking for pollen and a safe place to live.”
As of Thursday, the No Mow May Dubuque Facebook group had nearly 300 members. Earlier this week, Mayor Brad Cavanagh issued a proclamation declaring the city’s support for No Mow May, though the city still is maintaining its grass and weeds ordinance that allows lawns to grow to up to 8 inches in height before a violation occurs.
The city also previously awarded No Mow May Dubuque a $2,500 grant to help fund the signs now displayed in the front yards of dozens of Dubuque homes.
City Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell said the efforts of No Mow May Dubuque are in line with several of the city’s sustainability principles, including preserving local wildlife and promoting community engagement.
“It fits really well with the environmental integrity portion of the work that we do,” Bell said.
Bichell said anyone can participate in No Mow May whether they order a sign or not. All they have to do is refrain from mowing, or at least trim their lawns at a level that allows local wildflowers to still grow, which is about 3 inches.
More than anything, Bichell said he hopes the movement encourages more residents to think about how their lawns can be used to help local wildlife, either by limiting mowing or by simply planting native vegetation.
“Hopefully, people will start looking at their lawns and think about the bees,” he said. “This is something that needs to be paid attention to.”
