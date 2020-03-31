Dubuque police said Monday that they are investigating multiple reports of fraudulent transactions on accounts involving Dubuque Bank & Trust cards.
Lt. Ted McClimon said authorities began receiving reports on Sunday.
“Our investigators are working with the victims and DB&T,” McClimon wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “We are still in the early stages of the investigation.”
McClimon said he did not have a dollar amount of the loss due to the fraud.
“If citizens notice unusual activity on their accounts, they should contact DB&T, deactivate the card and report the transactions to police,” McClimon wrote.