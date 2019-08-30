UPDATE
Police have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Dubuque.
Shelly L. Brenke, 43, of Dubuque, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, which occurred at 7:48 p.m. Thursday at the 16th Street entrance ramp to U.S. 61/151, according to a Dubuque police press release.
Authorities said Brenke was a passenger on a motorcycle operated by Shannon C. Katka, 40, of Dubuque. Katka was traveling north on the entrance ramp when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, ejecting Brenke.
Katka was transported via ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to the release.
The Iowa State Patrol conducted a technical investigation of the scene. Dubuque police are handling the follow-up investigation.