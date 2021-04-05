ST. DONATUS, Iowa -- A winning Iowa Lottery ticket was sold this weekend in Jackson County.
An “Extreme Green Progressive InstaPlay” ticket with a jackpot of $160,074 was sold Saturday at the store at Kalmes Restaurant & Catering, 100 N. Main St., according to the Iowa Lottery.
Players in InstaPlay games must claim their prizes within 90 days of the date the ticket was purchased, according to Iowa Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer.
The prize may be claimed at any of the Iowa Lottery’s regional offices.
The Extreme Green Progressive jackpot starts at $20,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide in the game until it is won.