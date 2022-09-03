In her new role as superintendent of Dubuque Community School District, Amy Hawkins is focusing on student and staff well-being and the importance of making school a fun place to be.
Case in point: the three large, pink, metal flamingos she purchased that are floating around the district, appearing unannounced in staff members’ offices or classrooms as a way to brighten the educator’s day.
“It really just puts a smile on their face, and it’s a way for me to say to them, ‘Hey, we’ve got your back,’” said Hawkins. “It’s so important for me to support our principals and our teachers in this district so they can continue to move their buildings forward.”
Formerly the district’s chief human resources officer, Hawkins stepped into the superintendent role on July 1. She succeeded Stan Rheingans, who had been superintendent since 2012 and left to become the chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
“She brings a lot of energy to whatever position she has at the school district,” School Board Vice President Lisa Wittman said of Hawkins. “She’s a doer. She’s a person who’s always looking to excel, and those are perfect qualities to have for a superintendent.”
Hawkins is a Hempstead High School graduate and began her career in the district in 1997 as a wellness teacher at Dubuque Senior High School.
To remind herself of those roots, she hung a small basketball hoop on the wall of her new superintendent’s office.
“It’s so I never forget that (I) came from a school because the whole reason we’re here is for our kids to have a great education and great experiences while they’re in our schools,” she said.
In the past two decades, Hawkins held many district administrative positions, including director of activities and athletics, wellness and health curriculum coordinator, LEAP Enrichment Program director and English Language Learners curriculum coordinator. She became chief human resources officer in 2019.
She said the relationships she had with staff in her human resources position showed her the stress that educators were feeling during the past few years during the COVID-19 pandemic. That knowledge led her to focus on creating a positive school environment during her first year as superintendent.
“This year is about how we get back to some kind of normalcy, to having fun in school and doing the things that are why we got into the profession — bringing back assemblies, being present with kids and being able to enjoy being back in the classroom,” she said.
Hawkins said she and her staff are prioritizing social-emotional learning through the implementation of the Second Step curriculum and accompanying screening tool across all district elementary schools this fall.
“I hear her being committed to a renewed emphasis on supporting what needs to happen to really increase that sense of belonging kids have at school,” said Brenda Duvel, the district’s executive director of special education. “(She’s) making sure that teachers have what they need in order to make instruction engaging and that schools have what they need in order for them to be welcoming places where families feel they are served well, where kids are feeling safe and kids want to be.”
Hawkins also emphasized staff well-being in helping choose two districtwide themes for the year, which were introduced during recent professional development sessions — reminders to “be where your feet are” and be present in the moment, as well as to focus on what’s going well.
“I know she’s already implemented things with the staff and her cabinet at the Forum to bring out employee excellence and to recognize people for the great jobs they’re doing, and that is really healthy for any employer to recognize when people are doing a good job,” Wittman said.
Hawkins is cognizant of the challenges that lie ahead for the district, including declining enrollment and lower-than-desired increases in per-pupil state supplemental aid.
She said she and district leaders will emphasize financial responsibility and efficiency in the operation of the district, which includes continuing ongoing facilities discussions surrounding the consolidation of the district’s middle schools from three to two. The board earlier this year approved a goal of completing that move by no later than fall 2026, and Hawkins said she is working with board and community members to find the best way to move forward with the consolidation.
“We have to be an advocate for public education and for the funding that we get from the state,” she said. “As long as we’re making decisions that are best for kids, we’re doing the right work.”
