In her new role as superintendent of Dubuque Community School District, Amy Hawkins is focusing on student and staff well-being and the importance of making school a fun place to be.

Case in point: the three large, pink, metal flamingos she purchased that are floating around the district, appearing unannounced in staff members’ offices or classrooms as a way to brighten the educator’s day.

