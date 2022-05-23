Brian T. Woods, 43, of Dubuque, recently entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for a charge of reckless use of fire. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Woods initially was charged with second-degree arson.
Plea documents outline that Woods should be sentenced to time already served in jail, as well as pay a $430 minimum fine. His sentencing hearing is set for June 27.
Court documents state that police and firefighters responded to a fire on Dec. 24 at 1945 Ungs St. The fire was contained to a bedroom on the upper level of the building, which was a room Woods was renting.
An investigation by Dubuque Fire Marshal Kevin Esser found that the fire originated in the area of a hole in the floor of the room, documents state. Esser found that a slow burn occurred in this area because there was insufficient heat to ignite surrounding materials.
An independent investigation on behalf of State Farm Insurance also identified traces of gasoline in burned material from the fire scene.
Woods was not present at the residence at the time of the fire. But documents state that he placed calls to law enforcement four times the night of the fire, requesting officers to drive by his residence regarding “some weird activity going on.”