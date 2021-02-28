City Housing Commission members once again are asking the Dubuque City Council to pass an ordinance that would prevent landlords from discriminating against tenants whose income comes from public assistance.
On Monday, March 1, council members will discuss the commission’s unanimous recommendation that a source-of-income ordinance be passed “as soon as possible.” It would prevent landlords from rejecting potential tenants who utilize the Housing Choice Voucher program or any other form of subsidized income.
Commission Member Amy Eudaley said the rejection of residents based on their source of income negatively affects a wide range of residents, including those with disabilities and senior citizens.
“There are so many people who are receiving some form of public assistance who don’t have many options for housing,” Eudaley said. “You shouldn’t have to earn money in a certain way to live somewhere.”
The federal Fair Housing Act prohibits rental discrimination. However, being low-income is not a protected class.
In 2018, the council declined to adopt such an ordinance, but the issue was brought up again last year after the city Housing Department reported continued impediments for people of color and low-income residents who have a limited number of safe, affordable housing options.
The city previously attempted to alter and rebrand the Housing Choice Voucher program, which utilizes federal funds to provide housing assistance to residents, including adopting outreach programs and incentives for landlords to accept vouchers.
Data gathered from rental license holders in 2020 found that 31.9% of all rental units in the city accepted housing vouchers.
That federal program brings $6.5 million into the city annually, according to a letter from the Housing Commission. It notes that Des Moines, Iowa City and Marion all have such ordinances.
“We want to voice an urgency to adopt a source-of-income ordinance in order to ‘strike while the iron is hot, not to wait for (the) Legislature,’” states the letter.
While the Housing Commission is recommending the adoption of a source-of-income ordinance, city staff is not making a recommendation at this time, citing action in the Iowa Legislature.
Senate File 252 would effectively prohibit any Iowa municipality from passing a source-of-income ordinance. It passed the Senate on Feb. 17, but it has not been approved by the House of Representatives yet.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, several council members also expressed concern over the passage of such an ordinance if it will be nullified by the state shortly.
“There isn’t much reason to do it if the state says you can’t,” said Council Member Danny Sprank.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he is leaning toward supporting adopting the ordinance, but he is skeptical that it will last.
“The problem is there is a good chance this is going to be taken out of our hands anyway,” he said.