A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two years of informal probation for firing a gun during a confrontation with her husband about his affair.
Dahnicca John, 32, of Dubuque, recently was given the deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of reckless use of a firearm and domestic assault with display or use of a weapon. With a deferred judgement, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
As part of her sentence, John is prohibited from possessing firearms and must comply with a no-contact order issued for her husband, Clement Livai, 33.
Court documents state that officers responded to Glenview Motel, 1050 Rockdale Road, on July 22 after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Livai told officers that John followed him to the motel, where he was with another woman, after John found out he was having an affair.
Livai went outside to talk to John and saw she was holding a handgun he had in his vehicle, documents state. Livai told officers the gun went off when he grabbed John's wrist. No one was injured.
Livai told police he got the gun away from John and put it back in his vehicle. Documents state that Livai also reported that John did not point the weapon at him at any point.
John told officers that she took the weapon from Livai's vehicle and fired it "in an attempt to get Livai not to run from her," documents state.