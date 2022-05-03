A Dubuque man on Monday was resentenced to 25 years in prison for a 2019 crash that killed a woman and her unborn child.
John E. Hoffman, 72, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously pleading guilty to charges of homicide by a vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by a vehicle.
The charges stem from a Nov. 9, 2019, crash that killed Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, Iowa, who was 28 weeks pregnant with her son, Kashton. The crash also seriously injured a 3-year-old passenger.
“All I can say is how sorry I am,” Hoffman said at Monday’s hearing. “... I am so deeply sorry. I wish I could change this, but I can’t.”
Court documents state that Hoffman was intoxicated when he was driving north in a southbound lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road and struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle.
Hoffman pleaded guilty to the charges in a May 2021 plea agreement, which outlined that the sentences for the charges should run concurrently, resulting in a 25-year sentence.
However, in July, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley ordered that the sentences would run consecutively for a total of 40 years in prison.
Hoffman appealed his sentence in August, arguing that his guilty plea was entered on the condition he be sentenced to 25 years.
In February, the Iowa Court of Appeals sided with Hoffman and ordered that he be resentenced by a different judge.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter presided over Monday’s sentencing, ordering the 25-year prison term.
“There’s nothing that any of you can do today and nothing I can do today that can change what’s happened,” Bitter told a packed courtroom. “My heart goes out to all of you.”
Several of Hannah Ruggeberg’s family members, who wore shirts featuring photos of her, gave victim impact statements on Monday.
All of those who spoke asked that Hoffman again be sentenced to the maximum 40 years.
Some of the statements, such as the one given by Jill Ruggeberg, Hannah’s grandmother, were the same as those given at Hoffman’s previous sentencing hearing.
“I chose to reread this because it’s one of the last things I can do for her,” Jill Ruggeberg said.
She spoke about her family’s heartbreak upon hearing the news that Hannah and Kashton died.
“John Hoffman was too drunk to know he was driving on the wrong side of the highway for 1.2 miles,” Jill Ruggeberg said. “I just would like to add, to the house that he was at (before the accident), I would really like to ask them why they would let him drive if he was that drunk.”
Documents state a deputy reported hearing Hoffman say “he had consumed 10 beers that afternoon.” Hoffman’s blood alcohol content measured 0.135% two hours after the crash, well above the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
John Ruggeberg, Hannah’s grandfather, shared memories of spending time with her, noting that he nicknamed her “Hannah Banana” and she nicknamed him “Pops.” He said he also has a photo of his granddaughter that says “Best friends for life” hanging on his rearview mirror.
“We will always have many great memories, but that’s all we have left of two family members that should be with us today,” he said. “As far as Kashton goes, the poor little guy never got the chance to have a fresh breath of air at all.”
Olivia Ruggeberg, Hannah’s 16-year-old sister, also shared memories of tubing with her sister and looking forward to being an aunt for the first time after Kashton was born.
“My last memory of them was not a good one,” she said. “It was Kashton wrapped up in a blanket, being held in my sister’s arms, as the casket was being closed.”
Jessica Ruggeberg, Hannah’s mother, said she still carries her daughter’s van keys in her purse, wishing she could start Hannah’s vehicle for her.
Instead, she said, she sits at her daughter’s grave and asks for signs that Hannah is still there.
“Because of the defendant’s actions, he left us without two pieces of our family for the rest of our lives,” Jessica Ruggeberg said. “We grieve on a daily basis because of Mr. Hoffman’s actions, and I believe there needs to be consequences.”
She added that Hoffman had a chance to speak up about his sentence during his July sentencing hearing, but he chose to say nothing.
“Because he is appealing his sentence, it shows us he does not take responsibility for his actions,” she said. “My family has a maximum life sentence without Hannah and Kashton, and I believe he deserves a life sentence for his actions.”