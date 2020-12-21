Convivium Urban Farmstead’s Community Casseroles program soon will resume with another pickup site, as well as delivery.
Early on in the pandemic, Convivium officials decided to launch Community Casseroles, an initiative to produce and distribute free, healthy, vegetable, grain and protein-based casseroles to local residents in need. After the 12-week pilot program ended, Convivium announced a new effort to continue the program in 2021, providing meals for the first six months of the year and increasing the number of meals distributed weekly from 100 to 150.
Beginning Jan. 6, the casseroles will be available:
• Every Thursday at Convivium, 2811 Jackson St., between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Every Thursday at Resources Unite, 1900 John F. Kennedy Road, between 2 and 4 p.m.
• Wednesday evenings or Thursdays afternoons by delivery.
Dubuque residents now can request a casserole to be dropped off at their home by DuRide, a community ride service.
To learn more and sign up for the service, call Natalie at 563-557-2900 or sign up online at https://www.convivium-dbq.com/casseroles/.