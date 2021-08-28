The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in eight of 10 local counties: Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Grant and Crawford counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill. Only Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin remained at “substantial” transmission — the second-highest rating.
- From Wednesday to Saturday, Grant County had 24 new cases and Jo Daviess County had nine more cases. Elsewhere in Wisconsin, Crawford County had seven more cases; Iowa County, 18; and Lafayette County, eight.
- As of Saturday, 156,507 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 64.4% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., Dubuque.
- See the full list of vaccination sites at https://bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data shows that, as of Aug. 25, eight residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of two from a week earlier. There were six such hospitalizations in Jones County, an increase of one; two in Delaware County, a decrease of two; four in Jackson County, an increase of one; and three in Clayton County, an increase of two.
- The State of Iowa provides updated COVID-19 figures only once per week, on Wednesdays. As of Wednesday, 400,082 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 7,112 from a week earlier. Forty-two more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,268.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,621,016 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 60.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 4,319 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 655,657. The state’s related deaths increased by 19 to 7,577.
- As of Saturday, 3,122,041 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 62.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 8,983 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,508,005. The state’s related deaths increased by 73 to 23,889.
- As of Saturday, 6,422,476 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 59.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.