A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years of informal probation in relation to a prostitution charge.
Thomas R. Specht, 40, of Dubuque, was recently given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of prostitution. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Specht must also pay a $855 civil penalty and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Court documents state that police responded to the 2700 block of Washington Street on Feb. 21, 2020, after a robbery was reported.
Specht told police that he agreed to meet a woman that he made contact with through an "adult services" website, documents state. Then, the two exchanged test messages in which they negotiated a price for sex.
Specht said that when he arrived in the area, a woman and a man walked up to him, pushed him against his vehicle, grabbed his wallet out of his pocket and took $80 before fleeing into a nearby residence, according to documents.
Documents state that Sara E. Wells, 30, who then lived on Ellis Street, admitted to going to the area to meet up with Specht and taking him into a residence, then he gave her $80. She told police that she asked what he wanted for the money, and when he said sex, she refused and also refused to give him back the money before kicking him out of the residence.
Wells was arrested in December 2020 on a prostitution charge. In January, the charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal for an unrelated charge of unlawful use of a credit card.