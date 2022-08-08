A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years of informal probation in relation to a prostitution charge. 

Thomas R. Specht, 40, of Dubuque, was recently given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of prostitution. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged. 

Tags

Recommended for you