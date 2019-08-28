SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Salvation Army , The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Thursday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 Kennedy Road, parking lot. 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Usborne Books and More Book Fair, 6 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Salsa Night, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Enjoy a free salsa dance class from 6 to 7. Food and beverages available for purchase. Bring a partner, or come solo. All are welcome.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
An Evening with Useful Jenkins, 7 p.m., The Lift, 180 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LEARNING
Today
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop your speaking, communication, and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
Tomatoes, Tomatoes, Tomatoes! 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wealth Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. With Candice Chaloupka.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Thursday
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details:
563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Teen Drop-In: Locker Crafts, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Make frames, magnets or treasure boxes for your locker.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club Meeting, 7 p.m.,
Oky-Doky Food Mart/A&W, 250 W. First St., second floor. Monthly meeting of local postage stamp and postal history collectors.
Trivia for Dorks 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.