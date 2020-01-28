Meet the National Mississippi River Museum’s new otter! pic.twitter.com/om51VKPoNb— Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) January 28, 2020
The Dubuque river museum's young male otter has a new friend.
Officials at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium announced this morning that they now have a female North American river otter that will share space with the male.
The pair will be on display together in the museum's Flooded Forest habitat, where they can be viewed by the public.
But this isn't the equivalent of a blind date. Museum staff members have worked for some time to ensure the pairing would work well, according to a press release.
The male river otter arrived at the museum in September. An orphan estimated to be about 16 months old, he was found abandoned in central Iowa in June 2018.
“We were contacted about the female river otter shortly after we made plans to bring the male otter to the River Museum,” said Curator of Living Collections Abby Urban in a press release. “We’d been expecting to find the male otter a potential companion through our partners within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums; however, finding out about another young orphaned otter within the state in need of placement took us by surprise. A lot of work went into pre-planning, care and management of both animals to ensure they were healthy and that the introduction would go smoothly.”
Once at the museum, the female otter was quarantined alone to ensure that she was healthy, according to the release.
Then, she was allowed to explore the male's habitat and familiarize herself with his scent, and vice versa.
"River otters have a strong sense of smell, making this portion of the introduction period especially important," the release states.
The pair then were placed in separate but adjacent spaces "where they could see, hear and smell each other."
Urban said, “The otters made vocalizations toward one another like squeaks and chirps. There were no signs of stress, and we saw positive indicators this introduction would go well.”
The pair then were introduced to each other directly under the watchful eyes of museum staff.
“Upon introduction, the female appeared to be actively leading their socialization and play,” said Urban. “Over the next few weeks, staff and our guests will be able to watch the personalities of these otters develop further as they get to know one another.”
The museum's third otter, Momma, will remain housed in an adjacent area.
"Due to her age and temperament, she will continue to live independently from the younger otters," the release states.