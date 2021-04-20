The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kaylynn M. Cameron, 24, of 784 Wilson St., Apt. 1, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree criminal mischief.
- Edward W. Moon, 32, of Chicago, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of White Street on a charge of public intoxication and a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Moon assaulted Neonia M. Burrage, 34, of 1814 White St., No. 2, on April 10.
- Brandon S. Schueler, 29, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Timothy J. Colson, 35, of 532 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Central Avenue on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Colson assaulted Elizabeth T. Winders, 30, of 2535 Central Ave., No. 23.
- Theodore S. Evans, 43, of 691 W. Third St., was arrested at 7:55 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Evans assaulted Tamisha L. Brown, 39, of the same address, on Sept. 5.
- Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of items worth $670 at about 10:25 p.m. Thursday.
- Brianna A. Brandenburg, 24, of 2259 St. John St., reported a fraud case resulting in the loss of $1,400 between 6:10 p.m. Wednesday and 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
- MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, reported $1,360 worth of criminal damage done at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
- James T. DeYoung, 53, of Sugar Grove, Ill., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of tools and other items worth $940 between Sept. 1 and March 28 from 1065 Century Circle.