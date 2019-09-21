A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to eight years in prison for leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase while intoxicated.
Amber M. Sheppard, 35, previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, eluding and possession of methamphetamine. As part of a plea deal, a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia will be dismissed.
According to court documents, a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at the intersection of U.S. 151 and Curoe Road, east of Cascade, on Nov. 26. He saw a vehicle that was flagged by law enforcement because Sheppard had lost her driving privileges and reportedly had left drugs behind in a Nebraska hotel room.
The deputy tried to pull over Sheppard on Curoe Road, but she fled, documents said. On Higginsport Road, she drove more than 100 mph in the 55-mph zone and repeatedly crossed the center line. The chase traveled through Bernard before Sheppard pulled over and was arrested near the intersection with Fagan Road.
Authorities reported finding meth and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, and a deputy determined Sheppard was impaired.
As part of the plea deal, both the defense and the prosecution recommend that she receive 90 days in jail.
But Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Wittig sentenced Sheppard to five years in prison for eluding, two years for the OWI and one year for the meth charge.
The eight-year sentence will run concurrently to a 10-year sentence issued in Linn County Circuit Court last month for a conviction of possession of meth with intent to deliver.