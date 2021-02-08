GALENA, Ill. -- Two people face multiple drug-related charges after a narcotics raid Saturday on a Galena residence.
Mark A. Herrick, 53, of Galena, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Saturday on charges of unlawful use of property, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal fortification of a residence, unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release this morning from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Alysha M. Hobbs, 25, of Fulton, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of meth and unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle.
The release states that the arrests followed the execution of a search warrant on Herrick’s residence and was based on a lengthy investigation into meth distribution in the Jo Daviess County area.
The Northwest Illinois Tactical Response Team, Galena Police Department, Illinois State Police and Galena EMS assisted the sheriff’s department.
The release states that the investigation is continuing and additional charges could be possible.