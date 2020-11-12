The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently awarded seven Tom Hancock Memorial Fire and EMS Grant Program grants totaling $125,000.
The supervisors created the annual, $125,000 fund in 2019 in honor of Hancock — the late former supervisor, state senator and chief of the Epworth Fire Department — who died partway through his first term on the board in January 2016.
The awards went to:
- The Dyersville Fire Department received $26,275 this year for an engine replacement, the largest award.
- The Bernard Rescue Unit received $25,000 toward an ambulance replacement.
- The Centralia-Peosta Fire Department received $25,000 for PPE turnout gear.
- The Epworth Fire Department received $20,000 for extrication tools.
- Worthington Community Fire received $15,000 for PPE turnout gear.
- The Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire Department received $7,500 for a cardiac monitor and defibrillator. Sherrill Volunteer Firefighters received $6,225 to replace thermal imaging equipment.