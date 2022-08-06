Picture this: The 2022 Chicago Cubs using a day off in their National League schedule to play an exhibition game in Dubuque.
It’s improbable today, but an event of that order occurred — twice — more than 140 years ago.
In the summer of 1879, Dubuque’s professional team, the eventual champion of the start-up Northwestern League, split two exhibitions with the National Leaguers from Chicago. At the time, the visitors were called the White Stockings; today, the franchise is known as the Chicago Cubs.
In-season exhibitions were common in the first 75 years of pro baseball.
Dubuque’s games against the White Stockings were noteworthy because the rosters featured many future Hall-of-Famers, major-league managers and, among the Dubuque Nine, future big-league players.
And there was an acrobat.
The Hall-of-Famers were Adrian “Cap” Anson, the White Stockings player-manager; Dubuque player Charles Comiskey, who changed the way first base is played and became a powerhouse owner in the American League; and Dubuque pitcher Charles “Old Hoss” Radbourn, whose dominance as an “ironman” remains legendary. Coincidentally, each was enshrined in Cooperstown in 1939 — 60 years after the Dubuque exhibitions.
The records of the Hall-of-Famers have been extensively documented elsewhere, so only an abbreviated review is necessary.
Anson joined the White Stockings in 1876 and became their player-manager in 1879, the year of the Dubuque exhibitions. He managed the team to five NL pennants and hit at least .300 in 19 of his 22 seasons as a player.
Dubuque’s star pitcher in 1879, Radbourn joined Providence (National League) in 1881 and started piling up astounding statistics for effectiveness and endurance. Throwing “submarine” style even after the rules permitted overhand deliveries, Radbourn’s best season was 1884, when he went 59-12, pitched 678.2 innings, struck out 441 and posted an earned-run average of just 1.28.
Comiskey is best known as a founder of the American League and the charter owner of the Chicago White Sox. A Chicago native, Comiskey first made his mark on the game when he developed a new way of playing first base, positioning himself away from the bag. He snared more batted balls but could still run to the base in time to receive an infielder’s throw. Comiskey’s leadership, innovative defense and solid offense earned “The Old Roman” the job of player, captain and, later, manager of the St. Louis Browns, then of the American Association but today known as the St. Louis Cardinals of the National League.
Comiskey and two 1879 Dubuque teammates, “Ted” Sullivan and Tom Loftus, went on to manage at the major league level and helped form and stabilize minor leagues.
Born in Ireland, Timothy Paul Sullivan came to the U.S. as a child and got the baseball bug while studying at St. Mary’s College in Kansas, where Comiskey was his roommate. A few years later, the friends married sisters from Dubuque.
For most of 1883, Sullivan managed the St. Louis Browns, who lost the American Association title to the Philadelphia Athletics by just one game.
An outfielder and captain of the 1879 Dubuque team, Tom Loftus became highly regarded in baseball circles. Loftus made his home in Dubuque, where he entered the saloon business. His big-league managing experience included the Milwaukee Grays (Union League, 1884), Cleveland Spiders (1888-89), Cincinnati Reds (1890-91), Chicago Orphans (NL, 1900-01).
Other members of the 1879 Dubuque squad included:
Bill Gleason, a shortstop, played eight seasons in the American Association, most of them during St. Louis’ string of four championships.
Jack Gleason, Bill’s older brother, played most of his top professional games in the AA.
Laurie Reis, pitcher and outfielder, who played a handful of games for the Chicago White Stockings the previous two seasons before joining Dubuque.
Catcher Tom Sullivan (no relation to Ted), who went on to play a few years in Buffalo and the St. Louis Browns.
The acrobat was Al Alveretta, an outfielder for Dubuque. He scored the only run of the second game against the White Stockings. Alveretta was also known as a cross-country runner. When he left baseball, he joined his brothers in an acrobatic troupe.
This was the group that would take on the White Stockings.
The 1879 season was the first for Northwestern League and the first for a professional team in Dubuque. Ted Sullivan, who helped found the league and agreed to run the Dubuque team, signed a batch of players from Peoria, Ill., including Loftus and Radbourn, and recruited his friend Comiskey. As the season got under way, Loftus recalled years later, “We were a lot of youngsters who looked good only to ourselves and our manager.” However, Dubuque started winning — and often.
Sullivan arranged for Anson to bring his White Stockings to Dubuque for an exhibition on July 29, 1879. Local anticipation ran high. Railroads serving the region offered excursion rates for parties departing for Dubuque. Some 2,000 fans jammed Base Ball Park, on the north edge of Dubuque.
The Old Roman, playing outfield instead of first base, sparkled at defense. “Comiskey distinguished himself in the field by his remarkably fine catching of difficult flies,” the Dubuque Herald reported, “one of which he held after running over one hundred feet and rolling over and over, but holding to the ball with a death grip.”
However, Comiskey’s outstanding defense could not offset his teammates’ repeated blunders. The White Stockings received an unearned run in the first inning after an Anson single. The score was still 1-0 in the Chicago half of the sixth inning, when Dubuque turned especially generous, handing Chicago four unearned runs on no hits. The final score: Chicago 8, Dubuque 1.
However, in the second game Dubuque went with its best pitcher: Radbourn.
Three years earlier, while playing for Bloomington, Ill., one of the best amateur teams around, Radbourn had stymied the White Stockings. He shut out the White Stockings on four hits. The Dubuque defense was still shaky, but it held firm at critical moments. Dubuque scored the game’s only run in the sixth inning.
“When the third man on the Chicago side was put out in the last inning,” the Dubuque newspaper reported, “the audience with one impulse sprang to their feet and tossed up their hats and hurrahed and hurrahed again on the assured victory of the Dubuques.” Final score: Dubuque 1, Chicago 0.
