Cap Anson

Cap Anson was the player-manager for the Chicago White Stockings when the team play a pair of games in Dubuque in 1879.

 baseballhall.org

Picture this: The 2022 Chicago Cubs using a day off in their National League schedule to play an exhibition game in Dubuque.

It’s improbable today, but an event of that order occurred — twice — more than 140 years ago.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.