A new K-9 is joining the Darlington Police Department.
Ace, whose name was selected by popular vote, is training with his handler, Officer Nicholas Mantsch, for six weeks at Southern Police Canine Institute in North Carolina, according to a press release.
They will return to Darlington around May 15.
The department’s current K-9, Kilo, will retire once Ace arrives and will live his golden years at the home of Officer Ben Conway.
The city’s K-9 program has operated for about one decade and is funded solely by donations.