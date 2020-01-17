A recent federal study suggests homelessness is on the decline in most U.S. states, including Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
However, the circumstances at local homeless shelters paint a far different picture.
Dubuque Rescue Mission, a men’s homeless shelter at 398 Main St., has 32 beds. Executive Director Rick Mihm said it is rare for even a single bed to go unused for a night.
An additional 20 beds in the mission’s transition housing program are equally in demand.
“We consistently are at capacity or almost at capacity every night,” he said. “We never have a night where there are five or six beds open. I think if we built another mission, those beds would fill up, too.”
The strong demand for assistance exists in sharp contrast to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The report acknowledged an overall 2.7% increase in national homelessness, based on data collected nationwide on a single night in January. However, 29 states and Washington, D.C., observed year-over-year declines.
Homelessness in Iowa dropped 15.8% in 2019 compared to the prior year. There were 2,315 homeless individuals noted in the 2019 count.
The rate dropped 7.5% in Wisconsin, where there were more than 4,500 homeless last year, and 4.2% in Illinois, where there were about 10,200 homeless.
Carol Gebhart, executive director of Opening Doors in Dubuque, was surprised to see these reported declines.
“They totally do not align with what we are seeing,” she said.
The shelter and transitional housing units operated by Opening Doors served 237 women and children in 2019. These clients stayed in these units for a total of 11,840 “bed nights” in 2019 – about 2,000 more nights than the previous year.
STRUGGLES PERSIST
These issues persist at a time when the economy, by some measures, appears to be roaring. Unemployment in Dubuque County was just 2.2% in November, the latest month for which data is available.
But Mihm said the economy isn’t working for everyone.
He said many area residents work in the service industry and earn the $7.25 hourly minimum wage or slightly more.
“When you’re making $16,000 a year and trying to find housing, that is a real challenge,” Mihm said.
Many of those staying in shelters suffer from mental health or substance abuse issues, making it difficult or impossible to hold down a job.
Such issues extend beyond Dubuque County.
Logan Noe serves as program director for Family Promise of Grant County (Wis.), an organization that provides case management and shelter to help families experiencing homelessness.
He said those in rural areas often face dimmer job prospects and reduced access to important services.
“Bigger cities have the infrastructure and the resources to take care of these issues,” he said. “In some rural parts of the county, you could be 20 miles from the next city. People wind up sleeping in their cars.”
ADDRESSING THE ISSUE
Area nonprofits take a multi-faceted approach to combating homelessness.
At Opening Doors, clients receive education that will help them land better jobs and manage their money more effectively. Services provided at Dubuque Rescue Mission include food, clothing and spiritual support.
Leaders at multiple nonprofits acknowledged that high demand has placed a strain on their budgets.
“It is constant fundraising and seeking the support of donors,” said Mihm. “Luckily, the people of Dubuque really support those who are on the margins and struggling.”
Dubuque homeless shelter The Guest House has served more than 50 people since it opened for the season Sept. 1. At this rate, it will far exceed its seasonal average of serving 80 to 90 clients.
Finding staffers and volunteers to oversee the facility has been difficult.
“It is more than a little demanding,” said coordinator Chris Berlin. “We just do the best that we can.”
MANY FORMS
Experts say homelessness can take many forms. Many live outside the public eye or have unconventional living arrangements, making it difficult to keep track of exact figures.
“What we see is a lot of people doubling up,” said Gebhart. “You end up with multiple families living in spaces that were not necessarily meant for that many people. That creates a lot of stress and tension.”
Berlin, of The Guest House, noted that many homeless people in Dubuque eschew shelters in favor of sleeping in tents, preferring the isolation to the crowded shelters. They set up their makeshift living quarters behind big-box retail stores or along highways.
A spell of harsh winter weather can make this arrangement unsustainable, however, and puts even more pressure on local organizations.
“When the really cold weather hits, they cannot make it outside anymore,” explained Berlin. “That is when we really see that spike.”