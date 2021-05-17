Q Casino announced a trio of concerts that will take place this summer, marking the return of the venue’s outdoor concert series.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will perform on Friday, June 25. Shepherd, a guitarist and singer who dabbles in both blues and rock, has been a well known musician since the release of his 1995 debut album, “Ledbetter Heights.”
Brothers Osborne will perform on the Back Waters Stage on Sunday, Aug. 15.
The band is known for combining country music with bits of soul. The duo, formed in Maryland, has been nominated for seven Grammy awards. It has produced a number of hits, including “It Ain’t My Fault” and “All Night.”
Alternative rock band Collective Soul will take the stage on Thursday, Sept. 2. It is best known for its hit “Shine,” which has racked up over 49 million views on YouTube. Rock bands Tonic and Better than Ezra will serve as special guests during the show.
Tickets went on sale Sunday morning. They can be purchased at QCasinoAndHotel.com or through Ticketmaster.com.