LA MOTTE, Iowa — Authorities said a person sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday in a crash in Jackson County.
The name of the drivers in the wreck — one of whom was the person who was seriously injured — have not been released by the Iowa State Patrol, which first shared details of the crash late Thursday night.
The crash occurred at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 230th Avenue and 330th Street north of La Motte. According to Iowa State Patrol, one vehicle was northbound on 230th Avenue when a second vehicle coming from 330th Street failed to yield the right of way, causing the collision.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to a crash report. The driver of the first vehicle was not injured.