On Aug. 15, 1945, Bob Feeney was tending to airplanes at the Naval Air Station in Norfolk, Va., when he heard the news come over the radio.
The Japanese government had announced its intention to surrender. The war was over.
Seventy-five years later, Feeney, a Dubuque resident who is now 93, still remembers the shouts and cheers ringing throughout the base. The entire city had come alive with celebration. Feeney was still working, so his celebration had to stay under control.
“A lot of the real celebration happened downtown,” he said. “They had beer. We didn’t.”
Today marks the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, when Imperial Japan announced its surrender, effectively marking the end of World War II. The announcement brought widespread celebrations throughout the U.S., with many people parading in the streets.
Living veterans of World War II — all of them now in their 90s — still haven’t forgotten where they were on V-J Day.
Feeney had particular reasons to be happy that day. The end of the war meant all five of his brothers deployed overseas were going to return home.
In many ways, it was hard for Feeney to believe that all his brothers made it. Two of them, Bill and Tom, were stationed at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked the base in 1941. In 1943, Tom was aboard the USS Strong when it was sunk by a torpedo attack. It wasn’t until weeks later that Feeney’s family learned that Tom had survived. His brother Joe was drafted in 1941 and fought in Africa and Italy.
In January 1945, Feeney had reached the age where he could enlist in the military.
“When I enlisted, I wanted to get shipped overseas, but they wouldn’t let me,” Feeney said. “They said I had five brothers already fighting, so that wasn’t going to happen.”
Larry Friedman, 93, of Dubuque, was sitting in a battleship somewhere in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 15, 1945, riding with a military convoy of 28 vessels.
Friedman was heading out to his first deployment, though he was starting to doubt that he would ever see any combat. Atomic bombs had been dropped on Japan, and the war appeared to be coming to an end.
News of the Japanese surrender reached his vessel that night. The crew had to keep celebrations to a minimum, though, as officers still feared for the safety of the ship, Friedman said.
“There was a chance that there were Japanese submarines out there that didn’t know the war was over,” Friedman said. “We had to keep our lights off just in case, so we didn’t really get to celebrate right away.”
Friedman’s convoy dropped him off in the Philippines instead of sending him to fight in Japan. He was stationed there for 13 months before being allowed to return home.
Friedman never got to see combat, but he said he is lucky to have avoided it.
“They were training us to use flamethrowers and grenades,” Friedman said. “They knew that the fighting would have been hard.”
Eugene Skinner, 95, of Dubuque, was stationed on Okinawa Island, Japan, on Aug. 15, 1945. After enlisting in 1943, he had worked on battleships, manning cannons and anti-aircraft guns.
“These were really big guns,” Skinner said. “I was the guy that had to light the fuse to fire them off.”
On that day, Skinner was sitting on a hill that overlooked the island when he heard the news that the war was over. He took out his sidearm and started firing it into the air.
From on top of the hill, he could see his fellow soldiers doing the same thing.
“Everyone was emptying their guns and cheering,” Skinner said. “There was a lot of excitement.”