MANCHESTER, Iowa — After it was announced that the City of Manchester seeks to acquire land surrounding the Manchester Municipal Airport through Federal Aviation Administration grants, City Council members heard from major players to help alleviate some confusion about the process.
City officials have been in land negotiations for the past several years in an effort to expand the current runway. In July 2021, the city acquired property from the M. Ruth Francois Revocable Trust, and it began the process of closing on a property owned by Jim Hill in May. The city is currently engaged in negotiations for three other parcels.
For the Francois property, 100% of the costs were covered by an FAA grant. The city also has guarantees from the FAA that the other tracts of land will receive grants to cover 90% of costs.
To move the negotiations forward, the city has contracted Kirkham Michael to perform the engineering, planning and surveying aspects, while subcontractor Midwest Right of Way handles the acquisitions and appraisals.
To date, the city has paid around $129,000 for these services, but City Manager Tim Vick said those fees will be covered under the FAA’s 90% grants.
One lingering question is why the FAA has taken such an interest in the Manchester airport.
Pat Schmitz, a member of the Manchester airport board, said that to better understand that question, you need to look back two decades.
Schmitz, who is also a pilot and local business owner, said when he first built his hangar at the airport in the early 2000s, it was a fully municipal airport, meaning everything was being paid for by city funds with the occasional Iowa Department of Transportation grant.
Seeing that this situation likely was not sustainable in the long-term, Schmitz said a group was formed to approach the city, asking if it would consider becoming a member of the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems. Manchester was accepted into NPIAS in 2017, making it eligible for a host of new funding.
Schmitz said grants from NPIAS are used for general upkeep but also for replacing or repairing runways and purchasing land. Since its admittance, the Manchester airport has received around $630,000 in grants.
Manchester’s runway currently is too small to add an instrument approach, which is required for most modern aircraft, and in some cases because of its length, insurance companies won’t allow aircraft to land.
“Ten years ago, it was $1 million to put in an instrument approach because you needed the equipment to support it,” Schmitz said. “Now, it’s all GPS so it’s virtual and doesn’t cost us anything other than airspace survey.”
Schmitz said expansion is the only option if the city, county and surrounding communities want to continue seeing the airport generate economic development, and it seems the only way to accomplish that is to span the runway across Coffins Creek.
“We looked exhaustively at ways to maybe have a runway that went from east to west so we weren’t going across the creek,” Schmitz said. “But what we determined through that multi-year process was that the FAA and Iowa DOT felt that staying with the current runway protected the investment, wouldn’t take farmland out of production and that it would be a lower cost and more effective way to go over the creek.”
Eric Johnson, of Kirkham Michel, said an environmental assessment was completed that passed muster with the environmental players for the State of Iowa, as well as the FAA.
“That was approved, and there was no questions or concerns from the DNR or the FAA,” Johnson said.
