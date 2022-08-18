MANCHESTER, Iowa — After it was announced that the City of Manchester seeks to acquire land surrounding the Manchester Municipal Airport through Federal Aviation Administration grants, City Council members heard from major players to help alleviate some confusion about the process.

City officials have been in land negotiations for the past several years in an effort to expand the current runway. In July 2021, the city acquired property from the M. Ruth Francois Revocable Trust, and it began the process of closing on a property owned by Jim Hill in May. The city is currently engaged in negotiations for three other parcels.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.