Republican debate
Jackson County Republican Party Chairwoman Darla Chappell (from left), Dubuque County Republican Chairman John Darrah and Dubuque County Republican Secretary Jayne Uelner attend Wednesday's Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee.

 Contributed

Dubuque voters and local Republican Party leaders said they were enthusiastic about the Republican National Committee’s first debate for presidential primary candidates held Wednesday in Milwaukee, even with the absence of frontrunner former President Donald Trump.

Matt Giese is Dubuque County chair of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign. Ahead of Wednesday’s debate, Giese hurried to hang DeSantis yard signs on the walls of a banquet room in the Old Chicago restaurant on Dodge Street in Dubuque, where he hosted a debate watch party on behalf of the DeSantis campaign.

