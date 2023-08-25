Dubuque voters and local Republican Party leaders said they were enthusiastic about the Republican National Committee’s first debate for presidential primary candidates held Wednesday in Milwaukee, even with the absence of frontrunner former President Donald Trump.
Matt Giese is Dubuque County chair of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign. Ahead of Wednesday’s debate, Giese hurried to hang DeSantis yard signs on the walls of a banquet room in the Old Chicago restaurant on Dodge Street in Dubuque, where he hosted a debate watch party on behalf of the DeSantis campaign.
“I think he’s the only one who can beat Trump at this point among Republicans,” Giese said. “I just don’t know if anyone else will be able to step up and do it.”
Attendance at the watch party was humble — just five others besides Giese. But what it lacked in numbers was made up with interest in the debate among the eight featured Republican candidates. Not all of them were behind DeSantis, though.
“We’re kind of undecided, so we wanted to see who stands out tonight,” said Andrew Liu, a new Dubuque resident who works at John Deere Dubuque Works. “In college, I was (active) with college Republicans. Afterward, I went away from that, focused on my career and got married. A couple of months ago, I found out about Eastern Iowa Young Republicans.”
Andrew and his wife, Kelly Liu, both 28, had hoped to make it to Milwaukee for the debate. But they had just gotten married Saturday in Madison and judged that it was too hot to again drive hours into Wisconsin.
Kelly said she mostly tagged along to support Andrew, as she is not very political. But she said her interest has grown this election cycle.
“Growing up, I was mainly a Democrat,” she said. “But in Madison, it’s this liberal bubble college town. And I’m not really happy with (President) Joe Biden. And the extremes on that side, I don’t agree with that. So now I’m more moderate.”
While the watch party viewers streamed the debate in Dubuque, officers of the Dubuque County and Jackson County Republican parties were in Milwaukee watching the debate live.
Dubuque County Republicans Chairman John Darrah attended with Secretary Jayne Uelner and Jackson County Republican Party Chairwoman Darla Chappell. Darrah said each of the candidates had a great deal of support throughout the night.
“Right next to us was an area populated by Vivek (Ramaswamy) supporters,” Darrah said Thursday. “Then directly across from us was a section supporting (former U.N. Ambassador) Nikki Haley who were very vocal with anything she would do. Right behind me, I could hear comments from what seemed to be DeSantis people. They, you could tell from some comments, were not Trump fans and did not like Ramaswamy either.”
If there were exceptions to that support, however, Chappell said they were former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — Trump’s biggest detractors onstage.
“They reacted very negatively to him,” she said of Pence. “And I wasn’t impressed by his performance. Chris Christie was booed, of course, and was just so negative. Mike Pence, I think he was given too much time compared to the other ones.”
Darrah also had notes for the debate’s Fox News moderators.
“Talk about a tough job, trying to moderate personalities like that,” he said. “But I didn’t think they did a great job with the questions. Some weren’t worded very well. And they didn’t make sure time limits were enforced. So they didn’t, like with (U.S. Sen. Tim) Scott, get back to some of them.”
Scott was the third-most-supported candidate among likely Iowa Republican caucus-goers in the most recent Iowa poll from the Des Moines Register. He garnered 9% support, behind Trump with 42% and DeSantis with 19%. Scott received the third-lowest screen time among candidates at the debate, coming in over former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
During the debate, Kelly Liu noted Scott’s scarcity after he appeared onscreen after a long absence.
“I seriously forgot he was there,” she said. “Why is he not on more?”
Debate rules awarded candidates rebuttal time when they were directly addressed, which is how Ramaswamy — Trump’s biggest supporter on the stage — and Pence got the most air time.
Throughout the debate, candidates stuck mostly to issues, as guided by moderators. Around the halfway point, candidates were asked to address “the elephant not in the room” — Trump, who appeared in a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Trump said he didn’t plan to debate because of his commanding lead in the polls.
“I really think Trump should have participated because this was a chance for people to see that there are other really good candidates without him, where he wasn’t the center of attention and where other people could be critical of him,” he said. “And he wasn’t in the room.”
Chappell, though, said Trump was “there in spirit” at the debate.
“There were Trump people outside, holding signs up,” she said. “And as we were walking in, there was a plane flying above with the sign behind it saying ‘Support MAGA.’”
After the debate, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said the debate was just candidates “desperately trying to out-MAGA each other.”
“Instead of offering solutions that would benefit middle-class Iowans, the MAGA candidates on stage chose to focus on whether climate change is a hoax and who wants to pass the most extreme abortion ban,” she said in a press release.