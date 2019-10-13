GALENA, Ill. — The group of people holding a folded, red tarp on the pedestrian bridge over the Galena River shouted a brief countdown.
“Three, two, one!”
Releasing one side of the tarp sent its contents — nearly 4,000 little rubber ducks — tumbling from the bridge into the river. The yellow projectiles hit the water with a resounding splash.
Then, the ducks began a relatively slow but steady race to a finish line constructed of multicolored swimming pool noodles.
“The finish line isn’t as far as people might think it is because those little ducks get away quickly,” said Gwen Bramlet-Hecker, Iowa program director for Riverview Center.
The center held its 24th annual Duck Derby on Sunday afternoon, in conjunction with the Galena Country Fair in Grant Park.
“This is a fundraiser that Riverview Center has done for years,” said Erick Kephart, president of the center’s board of directors. “It’s a big part of our fundraising calendar.”
Once they hit the water, the rubber ducks bobbed up and down toward the noodle finish line. A plastic funnel at the center of the line of noodles allowed only a select few ducks into the waiting hands of boat-based volunteers.
“We’ve been selling tickets for about the last two months,” Bramlet-Hecker said. “We sell tickets for $5 a duck. The first four ducks that cross the finish line, whoever purchased those ducks, wins money, and we also have a second-chance raffle that people can enter to win a nice camping package.”
Organizers sold nearly 4,000 ducks.
“We raise typically between $15,000-$20,000 every year,” Bramlet-Hecker said.
Organizers focus their sales in the couple of weeks prior to the fair, so that variables such as weather don’t dampen duck sales.
Proceeds benefit the center’s services.
“The Riverview Center provides crisis and long-term support services for survivors of sexual and domestic violence, both in 14 counties in Iowa and two counties in Illinois,” Bramlet-Hecker said. “We started here in Galena — we consider Galena our home — and we love the community and they treat us very well.”
Kephart said the fundraiser often draws return participants.
“Some of the people plan on it every year,” he said.
Sean Lawlor was a unique duck purchaser.
“I worked on this stand as a kid, but I haven’t been back for 20 years,” said Lawlor, who previously volunteered at the Country Fair and its various events before moving to Colorado. He recently returned and purchased a duck Sunday.
“I buy it in support of the center,” he said.