A Dubuque man is accused of inappropriately touching a girl younger than 15 and exposing himself to her.
Kenneth E. Katzenburger, 70, of 1850 Ellis St., Apt. 109, was arrested at 5:47 a.m. today at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of indecent contact with a child and one count of indecent exposure.
Court documents state that a girl younger than 15 who knew Katzenburger reported that on one occasion he exposed himself to her and that on another occasion he repeatedly tried to inappropriately touch her.
The girl "was able to provide video evidence of each of these incidences," police reported.