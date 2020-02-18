DARLINGTON, Wis. — As they investigate potential markets for their hemp crops, Wisconsin growers face a looming deadline.
The state’s pilot growing program, established in 2017, sunsets Oct. 31, after which producers will be subject to new regulations promulgated under the 2018 Farm Bill.
Wisconsin growers who receive certificates from the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which verifies their crops were tested and permits their sale, must do so before the transition or they risk losing their investment.
That prospect concerns hemp farmer Tom Brines, of Dunbarton, who pooled his resources with two business partners in 2019, investing about $3,500 into cultivating half an acre of hemp. They still seek a buyer for the more than 300 pounds of leaves and buds they harvested by hand.
The product, known as biomass, can be processed into one of hemp’s most lucrative derivatives — cannabidiol, or CBD.
Unlike THC, the compound responsible for giving marijuana users a “high,” CBD does not cause intoxication and has been incorporated into a variety of consumer products, including chocolate, dog treats and oil tinctures.
To accept his crop, some processors would require Brines to provide them with one-third to one-half of his yield, offers he would not accept.
“It’s very frustrating,” he said. “And the market price is way down right now. … I thought maybe I would carry over to another year.”
Brines is not alone in deciding to hold onto his crop.
In Wisconsin, about 860 growers planted about 5,000 acres of hemp in 2019. While the DATCP has received only 75% of final season reports from licensed growers, according to the data it has collected to date, about 3.5 million pounds were harvested, but just 6% of the product was indicated as sold.
While many producers hope to see hemp join corn and soybeans as a staple crop in Wisconsin’s agricultural sector, crucial infrastructure in the marketplace is lacking, according to Josh Kamps, an agricultural educator at University of Wisconsin-Extension in Lafayette County.
“Industrial hemp, the CBD market, is immature,” he said. “We learned that we can grow the crop well … but now we have to take a step backwards and work on the market-planning side.”
In February 2019, hemp biomass was worth $3.50 to $4.50 per percent of CBD content per pound, according to national figures assembled by New Leaf Data Services.
Prices were projected to jump to $5.50 to $6.25. However, by January, they had plummeted to 55 cents to $1.31 per percent of CBD per pound.
“That huge opportunity that we were looking at last year is not in the market this year,” Kamps said.
Continued factors that inhibit growth include the lack of national quality standards and uncertain legal status of CBD products under U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, he said.
Low prices led Mt. Horeb hemp farmer John Eichorst to develop his own processing facility and CBD product line, which he will begin selling within the next month.
“We could have sold it for a loss, but the farm has to be profitable,” he said.
Melody Walker, DATCP pest survey and control section chief, said the state is petitioning the U.S. Department of Agriculture for an extension that would allow hemp growers who have had their crops approved by the department to sell them through Dec. 31.