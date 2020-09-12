Two people were injured Thursday when their vehicle entered a ditch in Dubuque.
The driver, William J. Brown, 18, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of a possible concussion, according to a police report. Passenger Jenna Gibson, 18, of Dubuque, suffered minor scrapes but was not taken by ambulance for treatment.
The crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 32nd Street and Carter Road. Police said Brown was southbound on West 32nd when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle entered the ditch.
Brown was cited with failure to maintain control and failure to provide financial liability.