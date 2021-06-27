SHERRILL, Iowa — Thomas Zuccaro dreams of gold, but Iowa’s dry summer has been unforgiving for metal detectorists.
He labored as he attempted to peel back the stubborn soil on a recent dig behind Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill.
“The ground is really hard,” Zuccaro said, kneeling over the small plug he excavated. He prodded it with a pinpointing device that emitted faint beeps that increased in frequency.
Zuccaro scraped away some more dirt to reveal a dusty coin.
“I think it’s a penny,” he said. “It’s very strange that my machine was wrong.”
When Zuccaro digs, he tries to keep his discouragement at bay. He estimates that for every 100 holes, just one will yield something lucrative or historically interesting.
Zuccaro’s metal detector can penetrate about 12 inches into the ground and tell him whether tender is a dime, nickel, quarter or penny. But it is not foolproof, and as he accumulates years of experience, he is becoming choosier.
Zuccaro continued his trek past some bleachers, sweeping his detector in long arcs. It periodically emitted robotic beeps and boops. When the sensor encounters a piece of metal, the pitch of its tone changes.
“All this noise you’re hearing is junk in the ground,” he said.
Zuccaro often picks up iron nails and bits of aluminum cans. He finds food wrappers, sometimes drug paraphernalia.
“It really annoys me,” Zuccaro said. “I can’t stand it when people throw garbage out the window of their car.”
Zuccaro, a Sherrill resident, has acquired something of a reputation among a close-knit community of tri-state area detectorists for his knowhow and experience.
He administers a group on Facebook dedicated to the hobby, which has attracted more than 200 members.
For many, the pastime provides a link to nature and history.
But the promise of discovering lost treasure and relics continues to draw detectorists to public parks, beaches and the backyards of consenting homeowners.
They follow audible breadcrumbs, meandering past trees, grandstands and shrubbery, often in a meditative state, which brings with it a sense of connectedness and wonder over our buried past.
UNEARTHING STORIES
A retired foreman and antique dealer, Zuccaro took up the hobby about six years ago when a friend offered him a metal detector. It took him about two months to find his first penny.
Later that year, he received a crash course in archeology while attending a detecting expedition at James Madison’s Montpelier, the Virginia plantation of the nation’s fourth president.
Six detectorists searched for historical artifacts on the grounds, revealing rusty nails used in the construction of slave cabins.
Detectors can alert users to the type of metal an object underfoot contains based upon its attraction to magnets and electrical conductivity.
Some machines can cost as much as $10,000, but Zuccaro paid just $1,500 for his current model of choice.
Detectors are supposed to abide by a code of ethics — namely to avoid leaving holes in the ground. A lawn that looks like it was raided by a pack of gophers gives detectorists a bad reputation, Zuccaro said.
Perhaps that is why the sight of him detecting, even when he is doing so legally, occasionally provokes negative reactions.
Residents have threatened to call the cops. Once, a man circled him in a truck as Zuccaro scanned a public ball field.
“I don’t understand it,” he said. “It’s weird to me.”
Zuccaro estimated he has visited nearly every park within a 75-mile radius of Sherrill. Now, he avoids them and, instead, seeks approval from landowners to scan private property.
“It’s very important to get permission,” Zuccaro said. “Otherwise, you’re referred to as a pirate.”
He knows that if the homeowner’s lawn is overgrown with dandelions, his chances are greater.
After a detecting run, Zuccaro displays his finds and lets them pick through the loot.
He believes negative responses are especially odd in light of the public service detectorists perform. He obliges when people ask him to help recover lost jewelry or locate their property markers. Zuccaro also disposes of the litter he unearths.
He recalled a half-buried wine bottle, its neck shattered. A person easily could have sliced their foot, Zuccaro said.
He cringes when he thinks of teenagers running barefoot along the beach at Finley’s Landing Park. “If you had any clue what was in that sand,” Zuccaro said, shaking his head.
Platteville detectorist Jim Winter finds that the detritus people leave behind reflects the prevailing culture. As he probes older sites, trash gives way to artifacts, which tell a story of the property.
“Back then, people cherished what they had,” Winter said. “Everything had a purpose. I don’t find that’s still the case.”
Recently, he uncovered a watch fob inscribed with the message, “Compliments of Berry & Long Fine Wines Liquors and Cigars.” It was dated to 1912.
With a little research, Winter discovered that the owners of the former Platteville, Wis., business the fob advertised both died of blood poisoning.
The lure of history also intrigues Dubuque detectorist Alex Wehrspann, a newcomer to the hobby.
“That piece of history that could link you back to the past, there is that cool thing of holding something that no one has held for years,” he said.
Winter has regretted uncovering just one story. While searching a hillside in Dubuque where houses once were located, his detector picked up on a large object. Winter dug, prying what resembled a safety deposit box out of the ground.
It had a handle on the end. He estimated it had been buried 80 to 90 years. He struggled to pry it open.
“Inside the box there were some wood blocks and a cat carcass,” Winter said. “I had just dug up someone’s pet.”
He reburied it.
HISTORY’S TREASURE
Sometimes detectorists strike gold. Those are the stories people, especially children, want to hear.
Zuccaro once uncovered a gold crucifix, several inches long. But silver is more common.
He has unearthed at least 80 sterling rings — mostly women’s — which he has attempted to sell online without luck.
“It’s weird for a guy to sell women’s jewelry,” Zuccaro said.
And the modern currency adds up. He estimated that during his first year metal detecting, he recovered more than $200 in change.
Zuccaro keeps many of his finds in a spare room in his home.
Displayed are a few awards from the Illinois-Iowa Treasure Hunter’s Club. A display case is filed with lead bullets, which he has traced to the Civil War.
But his strangest find was a 3 Merry Widows condom tin from the 1920s.
He found it in the park behind Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.