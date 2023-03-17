Three locations in Dubuque and Asbury, Iowa, soon will allow area residents to shred and recycle unwanted documents.
Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency is offering the shredding program in partnership with the City of Dubuque Public Works Department, Carnegie Stout Public Library and the Asbury branch of the Dubuque County Library District. The program will run from Monday, March 20, through April 3.
“Shredded paper should not be placed in curbside or drop off recycling containers because the material will contaminate the other commingled recycling streams (metals, plastics),” states a DMASWA press release. “This source separated shredding program offers an environmentally safe and secure option.”
Three locations will be available to drop off unwanted documents to be shredded and recycled:
City of Dubuque Public Works Department, 925 Kerper Court. Drop-off hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Carnegie Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Drop-off hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Asbury branch of the Dubuque County Library District, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Drop-off hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
More information on the shredding program can be found at dmaswa.org or by calling 563-557-8220.
