Three locations in Dubuque and Asbury, Iowa, soon will allow area residents to shred and recycle unwanted documents.

Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency is offering the shredding program in partnership with the City of Dubuque Public Works Department, Carnegie Stout Public Library and the Asbury branch of the Dubuque County Library District. The program will run from Monday, March 20, through April 3.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.