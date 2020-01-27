A man accused of slamming a woman into a wall in Dubuque, causing her to fall and break three bones in her foot, recently was sentenced to two days in jail and probation.
James C. Donehoo, of Griffin, Ga., 46, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault causing injury. A separate charge of assault causing serious injury was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Donehoo was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to two days in jail and two years of probation.
Police were called to Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Conference Center, 3100 Dodge St., on July 14, 2019, to investigate a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, Margaret A. Cochran, 45, of Griffin, Ga., was being taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with a foot injury, according to court documents.
Cochran told police that Donehoo had slammed her into a bathroom wall in their hotel room. As she fell, her foot kicked a granite corner.
A doctor told police that three bones in the woman’s foot were broken, according to court documents. Police also reported seeing a wound on her head from being slammed into the wall.