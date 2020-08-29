A man was sentenced Friday to 21 months in federal prison in relation to a fatal opioid overdose in Dubuque.
Mateusz D. Syryjczyk, 29, of Rockford, Ill., previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to one count of misprision of a felony.
He must serve one year of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Syryjczyk; his girlfriend, Jacqueline M. Birch, of Dubuque, and a person whose name has not been released bought “purported heroin” from a house in Dubuque early on May 27, 2019, according to court documents and press releases from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The trio then went to a Dubuque hotel, where they used the drugs and the other person began to overdose.
“Birch and Syryjczyk did not immediately call 911, but, over the course of multiple hours, Birch would occasionally perform CPR on the individual to restore some breathing function, though the person never regained consciousness,” the release states.
Eventually, they called 911, but Syryjczyk took drug paraphernalia from the room to prevent police from finding it. Birch and Syryjczyk also lied to officers about what had happened to the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
“An autopsy later determined the cause of death was use of heroin, fentanyl and valeryl fentanyl,” the release states.
In May, Birch pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance. She faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and a lifetime of supervised release after her prison term.
Meanwhile, Travis G. Jones, 38, of Dubuque, last month pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substances near a protected location resulting in death.
He faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life behind bars. He also faces up to a $1 million fine and a lifetime of supervised release after his prison term.
Jones admitted to working with others to distribute opioids in Dubuque in April and May 2019, according to a press release.
“Jones also admitted that he personally sold mixtures of heroin, fentanyl and a synthetic opioid called valeryl fentanyl that were used by three individuals who then died of overdoses,” the release states.
One of those deaths was the person who was with Birch and Syryjczyk.