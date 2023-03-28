The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has shared the top consumer complaints received across the state last year, some of which were similar to those seen in Dubuque during the same time period.
Last year, the state Attorney General’s Office reported that over 4,000 consumer complaints were received by the office in 2022 across 30 different industries.
“We wanted to get the word out to try to stop these scams,” Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird told the Telegraph Herald. “Many times when people are scammed by one of these scams, it’s very hard to get their money back.”
The top 10 consumer complaints in Iowa last year, by industry, were: auto, health care, home improvement, impostor, personal services, personal goods, home goods and services, media, housing and realty and miscellaneous.
Bird cautioned people to be on alert when they hear of a quick fix for repairs, really cheap prices on services or a surprise recommendation for repairs.
“We are really seeing an increase in the type of scams where a scam artist calls or texts someone and they are not who they say they are,” she added.
Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh said the department had 41 reports last year that met the criteria of a scam, most of which involved impersonation of others.
“We’re mostly looking in the areas of impostor scams or an online romance scam,” Welsh said. “There are reports of cold calls about past taxes or fines due, as well as internet phishing scams where people will get emails that they owe money for some reason.”
Welsh said people have also reported being notified that someone filed for unemployment benefits or cell phone service under their name.
He noted that these scams can involve people overseas at the head of the scam, which can cause complications for investigators looking into reported scams. For example, investigators can request a subpoena for emails linked to the scam to try to find an IP address, but it still might be unknown from where the email originated.
“That’s the biggest frustration with today’s technology,” Welsh said. “If they’re spoofing an IP address, you don’t know if they’re next door or across the globe.”
To avoid these scams, Bird said people should not send anyone cash or gift cards in the mail, and people should also do business face-to-face with people that are known in the community.
“These scam artists try to take advantage of the fact that we’re ‘Iowa nice’ and try to manipulate people,” she said. “We appreciate people like bank tellers and folks that work with people that can help spot scams and help people. These scams make me really mad, and I want to do something about it to help.”
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office encourages those who believe they have found a scam to call 515-281-5926 or file a complaint online on the attorney general’s website.
