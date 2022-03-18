CASCADE, Iowa — A reading intervention program with a lofty goal is paying dividends at Cascade Junior High School, according to Principal Ryan Fritz and instructional coach Lindsay Schlichtmann.
The pair presented data on the program to Western Dubuque Community School Board members this week.
Reading Intervention for Students to Excel uses consistent instructional strategies — guided reading — in sixth through eighth grades for Tier 1 instruction, establishing interventions for students not yet at grade level.
The goal of the program is that all students read at grade level before entering ninth grade.
Schlichtmann told the board that 20% of the school’s sixth- and seventh-grade students were not reading at grade level before the program began.
“Those students struggle significantly in high school English courses as a result, so we saw a need for some change,” she explained.
Decisions based on data and collaboration among staff identified students for the program.
Next, staff had to decide how to structure it.
“We needed to figure out where to fit this in a six-period day,” Schlichtmann explained.
The program included core instruction, guided reading instruction, general education interventions, RISE instruction and specially designed instruction, with more than eight weeks of instruction in a trimester.
Students were consistently monitored with regular assessments and a review of data at the end of each trimester.
Schlichtmann and Fritz reported that after 24 weeks of school, 93% of sixth- and seventh-graders are reading at grade level.
Schlichtmann told the board the plan is to continue RISE in sixth and seventh grade in 2022-23 as well as look at ways to implement the program for eighth- and ninth-graders.