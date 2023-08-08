Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
ANDREW, Iowa – The Andrew Fire Department fundraising steak fry event will be held Aug. 26 at the fire station, 17 N. Marion St.
The meal will be served from 5 to 8 p.m., with live music following at 8 p.m.
The menu includes a ribeye steak meal for $24, a grilled shrimp meal for $24; a ribeye and shrimp meal for $28 and a kids’ hot dog meal for $5.
Pick-up or dine-in options are available.
Proceeds benefit the fire department.
