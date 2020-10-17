A Dubuque woman was arrested Friday for allegedly trying to burn down an apartment in August and assaulting her mother in the presence of her children on Wednesday.
Mary D.R. Hall, 26, of 1658½ Iowa St., was arrested at 5:40 a.m. at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree arson, as well as charges of assault and two counts of child endangerment.
Court documents state that officers received a report of arson at 1571 Bluff St., No. 5, on Aug. 10. Officers found “what appeared to be the remnants of a cigar placed in gum at the base of the door.” The door was charred, while its trim had been burnt. Police also smelled lighter fluid.
Officers then spoke with the resident of the apartment, Demetria M. Thomas, 26. Documents state that Thomas said Hall tried to burn down her apartment and also threatened on social media to assault her.
Thomas “had been having issues with Hall for some time.”
Thomas’ roommates, Demarion R. Thomas, 18, Lexus L. Wright, 25 and Dmond A. Wright, 20, told officers they heard a smoke alarm go off and discovered the bottom of their door was on fire. They put it out with water before it spread.
Demetria Thomas’ infant son was sleeping several feet from the door at the time of the fire, documents state.
Police said traffic camera footage showed Hall carrying what appeared to be a bottle of lighter fluid, entering 1571 Bluff and then running from that building, still with the bottle, at 11:36 p.m. Aug. 10.
A warrant for her arrest was issued on Aug. 11.
Hall also was charged with assault and child endangerment for an alleged incident at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at the residence of her mother, Latanya Rodgers, 47, of 562 W. Locust St.
Court documents state that Hall and Rodgers had gotten into an argument over the phone while Rodgers was watching Hall’s children. Rodgers told Hall to come pick up her two children.
When Hall arrived at Rodgers’ residence, she punched Rodgers in the face four times with the children present.