In building a budget for the next fiscal year, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is weighing additional positions to improve services, needed wage increases in a tight and changing job market, and watching the county’s bottom line.

On Monday, board members took their first votes on personnel “improvement requests” during a budget work session. The supervisors voiced support for creating a new position — envisioned as head of a new department — covering long-term planning and zoning, under Board of Supervisors’ oversight. The board voted to forgo an additional assistant county attorney until next fiscal year.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.