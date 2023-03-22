In building a budget for the next fiscal year, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is weighing additional positions to improve services, needed wage increases in a tight and changing job market, and watching the county’s bottom line.
On Monday, board members took their first votes on personnel “improvement requests” during a budget work session. The supervisors voiced support for creating a new position — envisioned as head of a new department — covering long-term planning and zoning, under Board of Supervisors’ oversight. The board voted to forgo an additional assistant county attorney until next fiscal year.
The supervisors also postponed approving wage increases for a swath of staff after a majority of those employees recently voted to decertify their union.
Recommended for you
More long-term planning has been a priority for Supervisor Ann McDonough since she took office in 2019. She began the process with then-supervisors Dave Baker and Jay Wickham, meeting regularly with East Central Intergovernmental Association, with whom the county had contracted to guide the process before being derailed by the pandemic.
McDonough has repeated the need to return to long-term planning — for Secondary Roads, IT and Conservation Department projects; ongoing watershed improvements and for revenue projections. The county’s newest supervisor, Wayne Kenniker, has more recently joined that call.
“In the three months or so I’ve been doing this, we keep coming around to this need for planning,” he said.
County Auditor Kevin Dragotto has proposed creating a planning and zoning director position to lead the Zoning Department in a more proactive direction.
“The Zoning Department as it has been for years is administrative in nature,” he said. “It hasn’t done the kind of forward-looking work to guide zoning direction for the county.”
Because of factors including reduced revenues and uncertainty, caused by the Iowa Legislature, and a focus on limiting impacts to the county property tax levy — the board has been budgeting conservatively.
Kenniker pitched splitting the proposed position between zoning work and supporting the supervisors’ larger planning efforts. Kenniker said he thought current County Project Manager Ed Raber — hired in 2020 to aid the Board of Supervisors’ pandemic response — could fill the position at the proposed $129,000 salary for next fiscal year, with the county then sunsetting his current position.
“There’s the potential to reduce that number from $129,000 and change down to basically $29,000 and change as a wage adjustment,” Kenniker said.
McDonough and Supervisor Harley Pothoff supported that but only if the position were under the Board of Supervisors and not the auditor.
“I am not comfortable with anyone having oversight over this position but the Board of Supervisors,” McDonough said.
Dragotto disputed the need for this decision, but acknowledged it was the supervisors’ to make.
The board approved a $20,000 increase to a vacant assistant county attorney position, which County Attorney Scott Nelson said was necessary to attract applicants. The board did not approve $100,000 requested by Nelson to fund an additional assistant county attorney position — partly with Nelson’s blessing.
“Five years ago, there were 10 assistant county attorneys,” Nelson said. “Right now, I am operating at eight. I have funds in the budget for nine. Given the current state of things, I said I could probably forego that 10th position for another year, because I’m not having a lot of luck filling that number nine position.”
That 10th position had been proposed as one to help support the Board of Supervisors and the rest of county government, while the rest of Nelson’s office focused on prosecutorial work. Nelson had said he could not spare a current position for such work because he is short staffed.
The supervisors also need to approve wage increases for the employees of six departments whose members recently voted to decertify their union.
“These are people that are currently employed here,” Dragotto said, as his staff are included. “These are people who worked previously in a union. They are no longer protected by a union. They are protected by the three of you.”
The board insisted on waiting two weeks for Human Resources to return with approved pay scales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.