FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District officials are seeking bids for a $1.5 million project to upgrade the football field and track facilities at Western Dubuque High School.
School board members approved putting the project out for bids at a meeting this week. Bids for the project will be due Jan. 31.
Members of Bobcat Legacy Foundation initially proposed the project last year, and school board members voted in July to contribute $750,000 to the project. Bobcat Legacy Foundation officials pledged to raise the remaining $750,000 and presented a letter at the board’s meeting this week stating that they had successfully raised those funds.
Superintendent Dan Butler said the project will include replacing the grass football field at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth with turf and resurfacing the track. Long jump pits will be moved, and the field will be expanded to conform to regulation size for soccer games and band competitions.
“This (project) opens up so many additional activities and flexibilities of how that space can be used, not only for competition, but for things like outdoor learning experiences through physical education class,” Butler said. “If it’s a little rainy or wet, not having to worry about mud or slippery conditions like you do on natural grass … is one of the many benefits of turf.”
School Board President Jessica Pape agreed, adding that a turf field will require less maintenance by district staff and will allow more groups, from performing arts students to strength and conditioning classes, to use the field regularly.
“There’s quite a few different groups that use that field, so knowing we’ll have less to maintain and faster turnaround time for us to provide a great experience for all our students is something that’s been a long time coming and that we’re looking forward to,” Pape said.
Board members will hold a public hearing Feb. 13, at which time they hope to award a contract for the project from submitted bids. District officials hope to have the project completed by August, in time for the first home football game of the 2023-2024 school year.
“We may possibly have to have some creative scheduling to maybe not host the first week of the (football) season, but assuming that bids come in at a place that is close to our estimates … we are aiming for August as our target for completion,” Butler said.
