Dubuque County supervisors consider government operations after letter from county attorney
As revealed during the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, County Attorney Scott Nelson recently sent a letter to supervisors questioning the way individual supervisors have worked with county employees.
Nelson had marked the letter “confidential,” he confirmed. He and all three supervisors declined to provide it to the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday. But Supervisor Ann McDonough spoke of it multiple times during Monday’s meeting, shaken by claims in its comments.
“We received a correspondence from the county attorney marked ‘confidential,’ indicating that individual board members are not to give direction, directives, to any of our department heads or employees,” she said to County Director of Planning and Development Ed Raber. “I want to say that in no way am I giving you a directive, at any time, to thwart or go around or subvert the required action of this governing board. I just wanted to make sure we start all of our conversations that way.”
Due to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors having three members, supervisors must take care to not form a quorum — of two or more members — making county decisions in private, without public notice of their meeting. But for years, individual supervisors have communicated with, consulted and requested help from county employees, largely because no two supervisors can discuss county business outside of meetings.
On Tuesday, Nelson said he was unable to comment on the letter, due to ethical constraints.
“Essentially, it comes down to the same as attorney-client privilege,” he said. “If the supervisors want to bring that out in the open, that is up to them.”
Avelo requests nearly $600,000 from local revenue guarantee agreement
By all accounts, it has been a successful launch of a commercial airline flying out of Dubuque Regional Airport. That airline is now requesting nearly $600,000 from the city and county to support its investment.
Avelo Airlines’ request for $584,652 will be paid for evenly by the city and the county through a $1 million minimum revenue guarantee agreement approved by the parties last year. The money was requested based on the airline’s first three months of service in Dubuque, from March to May.
After the payment, $415,348 remains available for the airline to request through the agreement. At this point, there are no plans to replenish the fund.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing said airport staff reviewed Avelo Airlines’ revenues and expenses to ensure the requested funds adequately reflect the airline’s current performance in Dubuque.
Avelo and local officials agree the airline has experienced success in Dubuque since it began offering flights to and from Orlando, Fla., in March. The company will begin offering service to and from Las Vegas starting Sept. 13.
Dalsing said local officials anticipated that the airline would use the funds set aside in the agreement during its first months of flying out of Dubuque.
“Whenever you are bringing a new product to a new market, there is going to be shared risk,” Dalsing said. “The minimum revenue guarantee is working as designed.”
Dubuque City Council moves forward with adopting license plate reader system
Dubuque City Council on Monday voted to move forward with a system that will help solve crimes by tracking the license plates of vehicles that move through the city.
In a 6-1 vote, City Council members approved adopting an official operating policy for a license plate reader system the city will purchase from Flock Safety. City Council Member David Resnick cast the lone dissenting vote, expressing concern over the system’s potential infringement on residents’ personal privacy.
The city will now move to negotiate a contract with Flock Safety. After that is settled on, Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the system should take about eight weeks to get up and running.
Installing the system will include the placement of 22 cameras at major intersections and entrances into the city, which would record and track the license plate data of vehicles driving on these roadways.
Police would then be able to use this stored data in criminal investigations to run searches of license plates through the system and partially track when and where a specific vehicle has driven throughout the city. The technology, city staff members have said, can help solve crimes faster, and several City Council members agreed.
“Some people need arresting and need arresting quickly,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “If your child is ever abducted, wouldn’t it be nice to have a camera system that could find the license plate of the offending car?”
State approves over 18,000 education savings accounts, nearly 900 in Dubuque County
More than 18,000 accounts have been approved for Iowa students to use public funds to pay for tuition and expenses at private schools, including nearly 900 in Dubuque County.
Iowa Department of Education announced Monday that 18,627 education savings accounts have been approved across 96 of Iowa’s 99 counties as of Aug. 4. Fewer than 1,000 applications are still in review.
Under the Students First Act signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year, students approved for the education savings account program will receive an amount equal to the per-pupil funds allocated by the state each year — currently $7,635 — to pay for tuition, fees and other expenses at a state-accredited private school.
There were 882 applications for ESAs approved in Dubuque County. In Delaware County, a total of 282 had been approved. Jackson County has 145 approved, and 25 applications have been approved in Clayton County. Families must separately apply to the accredited school of their choice and, if they are accepted to that school, their ESA account will be funded.
Safety questions surround pedestrian crossing, trail
Work on a walking trail and pedestrian crossing at Iowa 3 north of Dubuque is progressing visibly ahead of a fall completion date. But county residents and elected officials still have questions about safety at the crossing.
The project will connect Iowa 3 to a pair of roundabouts near John Deere Dubuque Works via a walking trail being constructed along West John Deere Road, as part of a larger $6.8 million, state-funded project aimed at improving traffic flow and safety in the area.
The pedestrian crossing — now nearing completion on Iowa 3 — is designed to connect the walking trail to the Heritage Trail by way of a yet-to-be-designed path on the west side of the highway. State officials plan to turn the walking trail over to Dubuque County Conservation after completion, which is scheduled for November.
The trail connection includes an at-grade crossing of Iowa 3, a four-lane highway, which has raised safety questions from residents and elected officials.
Dubuque County Engineer Russell Weber said Friday that the pedestrian crossing includes as many safety features as could be negotiated among the county, state and state’s consultants within the project’s budget and the realities of the terrain.