CASCADE, Iowa — Rain on my parade? No big deal, according to the hundreds of people who lined up to watch the Cascade Hometown Days Parade on Saturday. 

Tractors, trucks and floats made their way down one of Cascade's main drags for the annual event. As it started to drizzle, many attendees pulled out umbrellas or rain jackets and kept on watching, clapping or waving when they saw someone they knew. 

