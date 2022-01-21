MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A project to extend the runway at Maquoketa Municipal Airport could attract more and larger planes to the facility.
Maquoketa City Council members this week approved an agreement with McClure Engineering for the design of a project to reconstruct the north end of the runway, extending it by 500 feet.
Council Member Dan Holm, a non-voting member of and liaison for the Maquoketa Airport Commission, said the end of the runway is in disrepair.
“It’s about a 500-foot-long overrun at the north end of the runway that’s in pretty bad shape with crumbling blacktop and weeds,” he said. “It’s a pretty unsafe place to land a plane.”
Jay Pudenz, a project manager with McClure, told the council that the airport currently can accommodate single-engine and small twin-engine aircraft. The extension would bring the runway up to 3,800 feet, allowing larger twin-engine planes and potentially small business jets to land.
“You’re opening it up to more of the business community … so it helps your airport out a lot from that regard,” Pudenz said.
Council Member Cory Simonson expressed approval for the project.
“I’ve always had issues sending money out there, but this is probably the best news we’ve heard of — extending the runway to get other planes — for what it’s going to cost,” he said.
The cost for the design phase of the project is $227,800. However, McClure will apply for a Federal Aviation Administration grant that would cover 90% of those costs, with the city responsible for about $22,780.
City Manager Josh Boldt said after the meeting that the firm intends to apply for a similar grant for the construction phase.
He said he did not have an estimated construction cost, noting that the city’s capital improvement plan in 2018 listed a construction cost of about $1.25 million but that number likely is outdated.
The council also approved a $7,810 agreement with Construction Materials Testing for geotechnical testing of ground samples at the runway.
The council approved both agreements, 5-1, with Council Member Dick Rickerl dissenting each time. Council Member Josh Collister was absent.
Before the vote, Rickerl questioned the level of daily activity at the airport. Public Works Director Frank Ellenz said that varies depending on pilots’ schedules.
Boldt said extending the runway also could attract pilots to stop and refuel planes in Maquoketa, increasing the airport’s income.
“Among the airline industry, it’s well-known that pilots stop over at airports that have good gas prices,” he said, noting that this frequently happened in DeKalb, Ill., where he previously was assistant city manager. “ … Maquoketa could become that type of point for pilots traveling in the area.”
Boldt said officials plan to send the project out for bids in spring 2023, with construction tentatively slated for summer 2023.