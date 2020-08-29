MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide.
Iowa District Court Judge Patrick McElyea also ordered Andy L. Ahrens, 22, to pay $150,000 in victim restitution, plus surcharges and fees.
Ahrens previously pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a felony. As a result of the plea deal, a charge of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence was dismissed.
The charges stem from a 2018 crash in which 20-year-old Alex R. Behr, of Sabula, was killed.
As McElyea issued his sentence, Ahrens, wearing a face shield, showed little emotion besides occasionally nodding.
“The state is right that you did make an inexcusable choice to drive while intoxicated,” McElyea said. “That is a very serious crime.”
According to court documents, Ahrens was driving on U.S. 52 about four miles south of Bellevue on Oct. 7, 2018, when his vehicle veered off the road. The sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree. Behr was his passenger and was not wearing a seat belt, Ahrens said during his plea hearing.
Behr was declared dead at the scene. Ahrens was injured and taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment.
According to court documents, officers at the scene reported a smell of alcohol coming from Ahrens. Authorities said a blood draw revealed that his blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.21%, more than two and a half times the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
Before a sentence was issued Friday, prosecutors read a statement from Behr’s mother, Renee, where she expressed the impact the death of her son has had on her life.
“I wake up every day either sad or angry, if I sleep at all,” the statement said. “I question every decision I have ever made, and I struggle thinking about the future.”
While Renee Behr did not ask for any specific sentencing in her statement, she expressed a desire for Ahrens to be punished for his crime.
“There are consequences for people’s actions,” she stated.
Ahrens kept his head lowered while the statement was read.
Explaining his sentencing decision, McElyea said he recognized that Ahrens had no significant prior criminal history and that he had been willing to seek substance abuse treatment. On the other hand, McElyea argued that Ahrens’ actions, which he described as reckless, needed to be deterred.
“I need to heavily weigh the sentencing, both for you specifically and the community in general,” McElyea said. “The court cannot bring back Alex Behr, but the court can impose a just sentence.”