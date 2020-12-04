With the start of shotgun season occurring in Iowa this weekend, local conservationists are urging hikers to be more cautious while outside enjoying nature.
“Hunting is not allowed at Swiss Valley (Nature Preserve), but there is hunting going on in the surrounding property,” said Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board. “We expect a high number of hunters to be in the field this year.”
Preston advised people to wear bright colors and be aware of their surroundings. The past few weekends at Swiss Valley have been packed with visitors, and he expects this weekend to be busy as well.
Shotgun deer season begins on Saturday, Dec. 5, and runs through Thursday, Dec 9, and then starts up again from Dec. 12 to 20.