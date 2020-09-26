DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Three people were injured in a crash that resulted in one vehicle rolling over near Dyersville on Wednesday.
Chloe S. Stroschein, 18, of Garnavillo; Kara A. Hoisington, 29, of Manchester; and Kaitlyn Ramsey, 17, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report obtained Friday.
The crash occurred at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday on Iowa 136 just north of Dyersville. The report states that both Hoisington and Stroschein, who had Ramsey as a passenger, were northbound when Hoisington stopped to let oncoming traffic pass so she could turn left into a business driveway. Hoisington’s vehicle was rear-ended by Stroschein’s. Hoisington’s vehicle spun and rolled over.
Strochein was cited with following too closely.