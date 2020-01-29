UW-P prepares to launch $23.7 million renovation of science building

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Platteville will begin a major renovation of a science building in the coming weeks.
The school plans a $23.7 million project to renovate laboratory and classroom space in Boebel Hall, according to a press release.
The release states that the renovated facility will include space for laboratories, research space and a classroom. The building will serve students in biology, chemistry and a new environmental science and conservation bachelor of science degree program.
State of Wisconsin capital building project funds are financing the project.
During the renovation, doors under a bridge to Gardner Hall will be the entrance for first-floor classes.
The project is scheduled for completion for the fall 2021 semester.
A public ground-breaking ceremony will be held late in February or early in March to mark the beginning of the renovation project.