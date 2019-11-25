SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Running weekly during the school year, IREAD matches high school volunteers with elementary students for an hour of reading practice. For those in first through fifth grades.
Lego Explorers, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo Blocks. November theme: Greek Mythology. For kindergarten students and older.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Level Up, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Board games, card games, puzzles and the library’s Wii-U. Drop in any time during the program for games and snacks. For all ages.
Family Movie, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. “Toy Story 4.” Rated PG. Running time 1 hour, 40 minutes. For all ages.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Monday Night Movies, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Tuesday
“Right to Harm” DVD, 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Parsonage, 200 Asbury Drive. Sierra Club presents the film.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly #136 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., downtown group. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call, 563-663-6701 and leave a message or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com, all inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, 799 Main St., room 4. Open meeting.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, 6 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dyersville, 1111 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis. Cunningham House Annex.
Overeaters Anonymous 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. Details: 866-221-0302.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Furniture Silent Auction, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. The library will host a silent auction. Bid sheets at the front desk.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:15-4 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.